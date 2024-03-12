Calgary to consider creating bylaw to protect trees on private land

Calgary is looking at crafting a bylaw to try and preserve the city's tree canopy and it could include rules to prevent cutting down trees on private land.

A motion co-signed by councillors Terry Wong and Andre Chabot asks administration to explore options for tree conservation, including the possibility of a bylaw and incentives for maintaining private trees.

"There's probably three reasons why we keep our tree canopy, one of which is obviously from a climate and air quality perspective," said Coun. Wong.

"Secondly, is around preserving the character of community," he added. "Thirdly, I think a lot around the social well-being of communities and individuals, people have a greater appreciation and reflection about having trees in their backyards and on the streets."

Calgary's tree canopy is slowly decreasing, the report says, with some of the losses coming from mixed-use development.

Officials will be asked to look at what other municipalities are doing to conserve trees and could consider grants or tax credits to maintain or add trees on private lands.

Other options include requiring permits for tree removal or issuing fines for developers who don't maintain private trees.

Another option could be requiring “tree bonds” to be paid for by developers to ensure private trees aren't damaged, the motion notes.

The motion asking administration to explore options still has to be approved by council. Any possible bylaw would come no sooner than early 2025.