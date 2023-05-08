Calgary to open centre for Alberta wildfire evacuees

The City of Calgary is helping the relief effort for those affected by the wildfires in central and northern Alberta, including sending personnel to help battle fires and opening a reception centre for fleeing residents.

Mayor Jyoti Gondek, Sue Henry, chief of the Calgary Emergency Management Agency, along with Paul Steenarts, deputy chief of the Calgary Fire Department, are expected to share details of the reception centre and other supports being sent from Calgary.

The city's announcement will take place at 11 a.m.

In the meantime, Calgary has already sent 12 of its Canada Task Force 2 members to the Parkland County and the High Level areas to assist with firefighting efforts.

According to the province's dashboard, there are 105 active wildfires in Alberta and 29 of those are listed as out of control. All of Alberta's wildfires are either west or north of Red Deer.

Twenty-seven of the active wildfires were caused by people, 10 were caused by lightning and 80 are under investigation.