Tuesday will end up sunny with summer heat in the afternoon; Wednesday, too

We don't need to layer up much in the morning on Tuesday.

Expect 17 C at 8 a.m.

It will be a sunny day with summer heat in the afternoon.

It will be a little windy by the supper hours.

Wednesday will also be a toasty one.

Wednesday night, the weather pattern will shift and a relatively cooler air mass will float in.

The daytime high will be almost 10 degrees cooler by Thursday.

However, a normal daytime high for this time of year is 16 C.

We should remain above that until the weekend.