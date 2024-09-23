CALGARY
Calgary

    • Tuesday will end up sunny with summer heat in the afternoon; Wednesday, too

    We don't need to layer up much in the morning on Tuesday.

    Expect 17 C at 8 a.m.

    It will be a sunny day with summer heat in the afternoon.

    It will be a little windy by the supper hours.

    Wednesday will also be a toasty one.

    Wednesday night, the weather pattern will shift and a relatively cooler air mass will float in.

    The daytime high will be almost 10 degrees cooler by Thursday.

    However, a normal daytime high for this time of year is 16 C.

    We should remain above that until the weekend.

