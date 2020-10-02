CALGARY -- Calgary police officers conducting speed enforcement found more than they expected when they pulled a vehicle over during an operation last month.

A vehicle was spotted heading east on John Laurie Blvd., near 14th Street N.W., at high speed on Sept. 16. After initially pulling over, the driver allegedly sped away as officers approached.

The vehicle was then spotted turning south on Centre Street N, from McKnight Blvd, before it pulled over and a man got out and started walking away.

He was detained and a search of the vehicle turned up a number of prohibited items, including:

A CO2 pellet gun, which was almost indistinguishable from a semi-automatic Glock pistol;

Bear spray;

A machete;

An electrical stun gun;

Body armour;

Crack cocaine with an approximate street value of $2,300;

Methamphetamine with an approximate street value of $700; and

$3,495 in cash.

Simranjot Sandher, 18, is charged with:

Three counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;

Possession of a restricted or prohibited weapon;

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000;

Possession of body armour without a valid permit, and;

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.



