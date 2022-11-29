Calgary Transit to test model of Green Line's new light rail vehicle

The City of Calgary's LRV model will be used to train drivers and test the technical requirements of the existing Green Line plan. (Supplied) The City of Calgary's LRV model will be used to train drivers and test the technical requirements of the existing Green Line plan. (Supplied)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Landmark same-sex marriage bill wins Senate passage

The Senate passed bipartisan legislation Tuesday to protect same-sex marriages, an extraordinary sign of shifting national politics on the issue and a measure of relief for the hundreds of thousands of same-sex couples who have married since the Supreme Court's 2015 decision that legalized gay marriage countrywide.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina