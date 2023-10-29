Calgary Ukrainian community service recognizes First World War internment

A special service at a Ukrainian church in Calgary Saturday recognized a painful part of Canada's past, which was the country's first national internment.

During the First World War, over 8,000 Ukrainians and other eastern Europeans, were suddenly considered "enemy aliens."

They were imprisoned in 24 internment camps across Canada, and had their possessions taken away.

Most of these had come to Canada because the dominion government invited them to "settle the west."

Organizers of Saturday's service said many Canadians aren't aware of this but it's important to know what happened.

"Racism of the day won out," said Ukrainian Canadian Congress member Borys Sydoruk. "People were arrested and interned. Those that were interned were ashamed that they were interned without just cause.

"They were interned for where they came from, not for what they did," added Sydoruk, "so they didn't speak about it. And the (Ukrainian-Canadian) community was traumatized."

Five of the country's internment camps were in Alberta, including one at Banff.