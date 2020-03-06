CALGARY -- A Calgary woman recovering from back surgery says she is having a difficult time accessing a swimming lane at the Repsol Sport Centre.

Nicole Conley was told by her doctors that swimming would help her build strength, so she relies on that exercise in her recovery.

"I’m doing a lot better but I still have a lot of nerve pain and it’s really frustrating and it hurts and it takes over your whole body," said Conley.

Conley said there is one lane at Repsol with a set of stairs that gives her stability to get in and out of the pool, but often the lane is occupied.

"It has a stair entrance so it’s perfect for me and other people that have physical disabilities, and not only that but elderly people. I was told by some lifeguards that it’s closed because the swim teams prefer that lane of that pool," she said.

"They are professional swimmers so I don’t know why they get preference over that one lane."

Repsol responds

Repsol issued a written explanation to CTV News saying it has adjusted its sports programs and public pool schedules to accommodate Conley on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

It also said the facility supports a variety of user groups that have various needs and wants, and it does its best to support all customers.

However, Conley said since January she has been at the pool every Monday and that particular lane has only been open twice.

"I’m frustrated they haven’t been consistent with their emails or promises and it’s really frustrating," she said.