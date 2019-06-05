The Calgary Police Service is asking for tips from the public as officers continue to search for Julie Elson.

According to police, the 44-year-old's last known whereabouts were in the 300 block of Discovery Boulevard Southwest on Thursday, May 30.

The missing woman suffers from undisclosed medical conditions that require medication that she does not have at her disposal.

Elson is described as:

A Caucasian woman

Approximately 152 cm (5)' tall

Weighing roughly 45 kg (100 lbs)

Having blonde hair and blue eyes

On May 30, Elson was wearing a white long-sleeved shirt, light coloured pants, and grey Skechers running shoes.

CPS officials say Elson is known to frequent the Village Square Leisure Centre area, the Cineplex Odeon Sunridge Spectrum Cinemas, as well as the Rundle and Marlborough LRT stations.

Anyone having information regarding Elson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.