Calgary woman who died of Bulbar ALS made $100K donation to create fund

Jennifer Prest died on April 17 of Bulbar ALS, a form of the disease that affects 30 per cent of ALS patients.

The Calgary woman donated $100,000 to create the Jennifer Prest Bulbar ALS Fund.

The University of Calgary's Dr. Gord Jewett is among two Canadian doctors who will carry out the research.

Jewett said one of Prest's priorities was "to help people with Bulbar ALS get recognized and diagnosed."

Bulbar onset ALS strikes first in the muscles in the face, head and neck, making speaking and swallowing difficult.

The announcement of the fund by the ALS Society of Alberta comes shortly before Betty's Run for ALS on June 9, an important local fundraiser to support patients.