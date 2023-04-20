Calgary Zoo gorilla celebrates 1st birthday with special cupcakes, decorations

The littlest member of the gorilla troop at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo was treated to some special snacks and colourful decorations on Thursday in honour of her first birthday.

Eyare is now one year old.

To mark the occasion, zoo staff held a birthday celebration for the young western lowland gorilla, giving her and the rest of the troop special cupcakes and enrichment items to enjoy.

"Eyare continues to grow and gain confidence," said animal care supervisor Carrie Coleman in a statement.

"She can frequently be seen exploring, engaging in play behaviors and enrichment and foraging with her family throughout the day."

Coleman says Eyare used to stick close to her mom Dossi and her aunt Kioja, but has since developed strong relationships with her father Jasiri, as well as troop members Zuri and pregnant Yewande.

"You’ll see her venture more on her own while exploring the indoor habitat as the adult troop members rest throughout the day," Coleman said.

"She is a very playful, energetic and bright little gorilla - a delight for staff and visitors alike."

Eyare celebrates her 1st birthday at the Calgary Zoo on Thursday, April 20, 2023. Yewande is expected to give birth in the late spring so the zoo’s official 'baby watch' will start in May.

The baby will be Eyare's half-sister, as they will share the same dad, silverback Jasiri.