Calgary Zoo says 29-year-old giraffe Carrie has died

A giraffe that lived at the Calgary Zoo nearly all her life has died.

Carrie was born at the Indianapolis Zoo in 1994 and came to Calgary the following year.

She was the last reticulated giraffe in Canada, and at age 29, was the fifth oldest of her species under human care in North America.

The zoo says giraffes usually live about 20 years in captivity.

The zoo says Carrie had several progressive health issues associated with advanced age, and that she was euthanized.

Carrie had several calves.

She also survived the flood of 2013, when water in her enclosure reached her belly.