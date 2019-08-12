Camera captures men allegedly trying to force their way into Rocky View County home
Two men wearing uniforms were seen on Alexa Close on Sunday, August 11 ahead of an attempted break-in (RCMP)
Published Monday, August 12, 2019 4:04PM MDT
The owner of a home north of the Bearspaw Country Club halted a suspected break-in attempt Sunday evening after calling out to the intruders.
RCMP officers responded to Alexa Close, in Rocky View County, at roughly 7 p.m. after the homeowner witnessed two vehicles park outside the home and two men approach the front door brandishing a crowbar. The suspects attempted to pry open the door but fled when the owner indicated that police had been called.
The suspects left the scene in a red Mitsubishi Endeavour and a black Nissan Pathfinder.
The first suspect is described as:
- A white male
- Having a slim build
- Wearing a red jacket with reflective stripes on forearms
- Wearing a black hooding
- Wearing a baseball cap
RCMP describe the second suspect as:
- A white male
- Having a thicker build
- Wearing a red polo shirt with the collar popped
According to RCMP, surveillance camera footage appears to indicate that the suspects visited the home approximately an hour prior to the break-in attempt while wearing service shirts.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information regarding the attempted break-in is asked to contact the Cochrane RCMP detachment at 403-851-8000 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.