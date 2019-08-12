The owner of a home north of the Bearspaw Country Club halted a suspected break-in attempt Sunday evening after calling out to the intruders.

RCMP officers responded to Alexa Close, in Rocky View County, at roughly 7 p.m. after the homeowner witnessed two vehicles park outside the home and two men approach the front door brandishing a crowbar. The suspects attempted to pry open the door but fled when the owner indicated that police had been called.

The suspects left the scene in a red Mitsubishi Endeavour and a black Nissan Pathfinder.

The first suspect is described as:

A white male

Having a slim build

Wearing a red jacket with reflective stripes on forearms

Wearing a black hooding

Wearing a baseball cap

RCMP describe the second suspect as:

A white male

Having a thicker build

Wearing a red polo shirt with the collar popped

According to RCMP, surveillance camera footage appears to indicate that the suspects visited the home approximately an hour prior to the break-in attempt while wearing service shirts.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information regarding the attempted break-in is asked to contact the Cochrane RCMP detachment at 403-851-8000 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.