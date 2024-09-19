Canada makes small emissions cut in 2023, but must ramp up to hit key targets: report
Hikes to oil production and rebounding air travel put a drag on Canada's climate progress last year, a report published Thursday by a leading policy institute found, though the country was still able to make a modest cut to its planet-warming emissions.
The new estimates from the Canadian Climate Institute show Canada cut emissions by about 0.8 cent last year compared to 2022, or eight per cent since 2005.
But the report said the country will need to speed up that progress if it hopes to hit its 2030 target to cut emissions by 40 to 45 per cent compared to 2005 levels.
"Sustained policy effort in the electricity sector demonstrate that significant progress is achievable, but other sectors need to follow suit and accelerate their momentum to keep Canada on track," it said.
Industrial carbon pricing and coal phaseouts were cited as two policies helping to drive the electricity sector's decarbonization efforts, with emissions falling 6.2 per cent year-over-year, or 62 per cent since 2005.
"What we've been able to do in electricity is nothing short of astounding, and it continues in this year's estimate," said Dave Sawyer, the institute's principal economist.
Emissions from buildings also dropped six per cent, the report said, largely attributable to lower natural gas heating demands during Canada's warmest winter on record.
The entire year was also the second warmest on record in Canada and the warmest globally, driven by climate change and boosted by El Niño conditions.
Of the eight major sectors, the report said transport saw the biggest annual increase, rising by about 1.6 per cent, driven by a major rebound in domestic aviation.
Oil and gas continued to hold back Canada's progress, continuing its long-standing trend of annual emissions increases. Sector emissions were up about one per cent over 2022 or 12 per cent since 2005, driven by higher production.
The sector now accounts for just under a third of the country's total emissions.
“Once again, progress in Canada’s emissions reductions is starkly different across sectors," said Canadian Climate Institute president Rick Smith.
"Governments right across the country need to accelerate developing policy and strengthen measures already in place, like electrification and industrial carbon pricing systems.”
The early estimates don’t offer a look at what policies are driving emissions progress. Yet, a previous report, published by the institute in March, suggested industrial carbon pricing had the biggest impact, and could help drive up to nearly half of Canada's climate-policy driven emissions cuts by 2030.
That same report found the consumer carbon price was responsible for about eight to 14 per cent of expected emissions reductions.
The institute's early estimates are intended to offer a high-level snapshot of emissions trends before Canada releases its official inventory report next spring, a requirement under United Nations climate pacts. The independent early estimates are based in part on annual Statistics Canada data on production, demand and demographic activity.
While a growing population and economy helped drive up emissions, it was more than offset by climate policy and changing markets, the report said, including from clean energy advances.
Yet, the report noted the uptake in clean energy is still off pace. While electricity emissions are way down, the demand for electricity has not significantly increased, suggesting a slow electrification switch.
“We're seeing electricity flat, demand flat, in fact, and so most of the reductions are coming from fuel switching – coal to gas, for example. So, fossil to fossil,” said Sawyer, the economist.
“This is an indicator we're going to be watching more closely.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2024.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PM Trudeau names Anita Anand transport minister after Pablo Rodriguez quits cabinet
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tapped Treasury Board President Anita Anand to take on additional duties as Canada's minister of transport.
Tensions flare between Poilievre and Singh in the House after NDP says it will back Trudeau Liberals
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh got into a heated exchange in the House of Commons on Thursday, just minutes after Singh announced his party would not be supporting the Conservatives’ first non-confidence motion against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government.
Most Canadians want fewer immigrants in 2025: Nanos survey
A majority of Canadians say we should accept fewer immigrants in 2025, with nearly three-quarters saying immigration should be reduced until housing becomes more affordable, according to a Nanos survey for CTV News.
Canadian women among those who allege Harrods boss sexually abused them
CTV News has learned there are multiple Canadian women alleging they were victims of sexual abuse at the hands of the late Harrods boss Mohamed Al Fayed.
Francois Legault wants the Trudeau government to fall
Quebec Premier Francois Legault is calling on the Bloc Quebecois to topple the Trudeau government next Wednesday and trigger a federal election.
Influencer couple denies leaving kids alone on cruise
For most people, dinner on a cruise ship is a time to relax. But when influencer couple Abby and Matt Howard decided to kick back with a dinner à deux, they ended up kicking up a storm.
University of Ottawa antisemitism advisor resigns over post celebrating pager explosions in Lebanon
The University of Ottawa's special advisor on antisemitism says he has resigned following posts he made on social media celebrating the pager explosions in Lebanon this week.
Alberta mayor apologizes for comments about killing feral cats
The mayor of Fort Saskatchewan apologized on Thursday for comments she made earlier this week about killing feral cats.
Hezbollah leader vows retaliation against Israel for attacks on devices as both sides trade strikes
The leader of Hezbollah vowed to keep up daily strikes on Israel despite this week's mass bombing attack on its communication devices, and said Israelis displaced by the fighting from homes near the Lebanon border would not be able to return until the war in Gaza ends.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Alberta mayor apologizes for comments about killing feral cats
The mayor of Fort Saskatchewan apologized on Thursday for comments she made earlier this week about killing feral cats.
-
$149M approved by province for Jasper wildfire recovery
The Alberta government will provide $149 million for Jasper's recovery from a wildfire that burned one third of its townsite, the province announced on Thursday.
-
Driver in fatal Jasper crash accused of impairment
A 26-year-old man was killed in an impaired driving crash in Jasper National Thursday morning, RCMP say.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge couple has car stolen while waiting for an appointment
A Lethbridge couple got a good reminder as to why you should keep your vehicle doors locked at all times.
-
Lethbridge police to hold low-light shooting training exercise Wednesday and Thursday evening
Lethbridge residents who live near the police range can expect to hear plenty of shots fired Wednesday and Thursday.
-
Lethbridge sees spike in encampments, and in support referrals
The City of Lethbridge's encampment response team continues to see a rise in the number of people experiencing homelessness throughout the summer months.
Vancouver
-
Premier's speech to B.C.'s mayors and councillors includes no new promises
In one of the final speeches he makes before the provincial election campaign period formally begins, Premier David Eby promised a gathering of B.C.'s mayors that he would continue to work closely with them if he's returned to government, but didn't make any last-minute spending announcements.
-
UBCM calls for province to pay for free transit for teenagers
The Union of B.C. Municipalities is asking the provincial government to make transit free for teenagers.
-
Video shows historic bridge in Kamloops, B.C., collapsing after fire
The Red Bridge, a historic landmark in Kamloops, B.C., was completely destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. and First Nations reach deal to sell 2,600 condos at 60% of market value
An agreement between First Nations and the British Columbia government will see thousands of homes made available in Vancouver at 40-per-cent below cost.
-
Video shows historic bridge in Kamloops, B.C., collapsing after fire
The Red Bridge, a historic landmark in Kamloops, B.C., was completely destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.
-
NDP flips, BC United flops, B.C. Conservatives surge as election campaign approaches
If the lead up to British Columbia's provincial election campaign is any indication of what’s to come, voters should expect the unexpected.
Saskatoon
-
In letters to slain girlfriend's family, Thomas Hamp said he thinks weed caused his psychotic break
Thomas Hamp says he believed secret police were out to kidnap, torture, and kill him when he fatally stabbed his girlfriend Emily Sanche in February of 2022.
-
Teen faces new charge in Sask. high school arson attack
A 14-year-old student who allegedly set her classmate on fire is facing a new charge.
-
Two women arrested following armed robbery in Saskatoon
Police have arrested and charged two women following an armed robbery at a store in Saskatoon Thursday morning.
Regina
-
Tornado confirmed near Langbank, Sask.: ECCC
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has confirmed a tornado touched down Wednesday evening near Langbank, Sask.
-
'Great to see people showing up': Fresh Start program officially kicks off in Regina
Following the success of their 'I Gotch You' campaign, Rally Around Homelessness officially launched a new program called 'Fresh Start.'
-
Sask. harvest 74% complete, according to crop report
Saskatchewan's harvest is 74 per cent complete, compared to 61 per cent last week, according to the latest crop report from the province.
Toronto
-
Police search for man believed to be involved in fatal double shooting in North York
Toronto police are asking for the public's help identifying a person who is suspected to be involved in Tuesday's fatal double shooting in North York.
-
Uniformed officers returning to schools in York Region, but only for safety presentations, say officials
Students across York Region will once again see uniformed officers at school, however police and board officials say they will only be stopping by for the occasional safety presentation.
-
Victims identified, suspects charged with first-degree murder in double homicide north of Toronto
Police have identified the two men killed in an early Wednesday morning shooting at a park north of Toronto. York Regional Police (YRP) say officers were called to Bayview Park, near Bayview and Lowndes avenues in Keswick, Ont., just before 7:30 a.m. for a report of shots fired.
Montreal
-
Francois Legault wants the Trudeau government to fall
Quebec Premier Francois Legault is calling on the Bloc Quebecois to topple the Trudeau government next Wednesday and trigger a federal election.
-
'It's devastating': Residents reeling after boy, 5, allegedly murdered by mother near Montreal
Friends and strangers have set up a makeshift memorial outside the home of a five-year-old boy who was found dead yesterday in Coteau-du-lac.
-
Public services are becoming dehumanized, warns Quebec Ombudsman
Public services in Quebec are becoming dehumanized, warns Quebec Ombudsman Marc-André Dowd in his 2023-2024 annual report, which is filled with concrete examples.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs kicks off provincial election
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs has called for a provincial election. Voters will go to the polls on Oct. 21, as prescribed by the province's fixed-date election law.
-
Head of committee monitoring response to N.S. mass shooting inquiry satisfied with progress
The head of a committee monitoring the government's response to the inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass killing says she's pleased with progress made so far.
-
Bear removed from Dartmouth Commons, area open to public again
Police are asking people to avoid the Dartmouth Commons area in Dartmouth, N.S., as they assist with a wildlife call for a bear.
Winnipeg
-
Missing six-year-old boy disappeared after school breakfast program: Manitoba RCMP
Shamattawa RCMP are searching for a missing six-year-old boy who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday morning.
-
Tornado, severe thunderstorm watches issued for parts of Manitoba and Ontario
After a soggy, chaotic few days in Manitoba, more severe thunderstorms could be on the way to parts of the province on Thursday.
-
Manitoba group wants Lake Winnipeg declared a living being
The Southern Chiefs' Organization (SCO) is launching a Charter challenge to have Lake Winnipeg declared a living being, claiming that the province and Manitoba Hydro are damaging the lake with development.
Ottawa
-
Woman who survived stabbing attack that killed her mother testifies at father's murder trial
The daughter of a man accused of killing her mother and of trying to kill her in a stabbing attack in Ottawa's west end in June 2021 took the stand at his trial Thursday.
-
5 teenagers 'facing consequences' after 15-year-old girl assaulted at Pembroke, Ont. school, OPP says
Two teenage girls are facing assault charges and three other girls will be "facing consequences" under the Youth Criminal Justice Act following the assault of a girl at a Pembroke, Ont. school, according to police.
-
University of Ottawa antisemitism advisor resigns over post celebrating pager explosions in Lebanon
The University of Ottawa's special advisor on antisemitism says he has resigned following posts he made on social media celebrating the pager explosions in Lebanon this week.
Northern Ontario
-
Dry, hot weather sparks surge in bushfires in Sudbury
Fire officials in Greater Sudbury are concerned about a recent increase in the number of wildfires in the area.
-
Highway 101 reopens west of Timmins after fatal crash
One person is dead and another is in hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a commercial and passenger vehicle on Highway 101 west of Timmins on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Driver hauling 36,000 kg of ammonia arrested for impaired driving near Timmins, Ont.
James Bay Ontario Provincial Police have charged four commercial vehicle drivers with impaired, including one who was hauling 36,000 kilograms of ammonia hydrate.
Barrie
-
Two Barrie men charged in connection with double homicide at Keswick park
Two men from Barrie have been charged after a deadly shooting at a park in Keswick on Wednesday.
-
Arrest made after gun scare prompts OPP to close Orillia roads
Police closed an area in Orillia to investigate reports of a suspicious man walking with a gun Thursday morning.
-
Brides and vendors claim they were ripped off by Barrie photographer
A growing group of brides and wedding photographers from across the province say they have been taken for tens of thousands of dollars by a Barrie, Ont. wedding photographer.
Kitchener
-
Missing family last seen in a rideshare vehicle in Kitchener, Ont.
New details have been shared about a missing family that was last seen on Sept. 1 in Kitchener, Ont.
-
OPP dismantle clandestine drug lab in Walkerton
Ontario Provincial Police shared photos Thursday of a clandestine drug lab discovered in Walkerton.
-
Brantford police officer charged with obstructing justice
A police officer in Brantford has been charged with obstructing justice, stemming from incident in 2022.
London
-
Fatal fire being investigated in London
Damage is estimated around $500,000. Police said the investigation is in its early stages and more information will be provided when it becomes available.
-
Heavy police presence in downtown London as result of weapons investigation
Police were focusing their attention on the northeast corner of Richmond and Horton, with members of the emergency response unit taking up positions at the scene.
-
Striking Western worker hit by driver: CUPE
A union representative says someone driving a pick-up truck with heavily tinted windows rammed a member on Western Road, near Elborn College.
Windsor
-
Active investigation on Ottawa Street east of Kildare Road
An active investigation is underway on Ottawa Street, east of Kildare Road.
-
Vacant building fire on Wyandotte Street East
Windsor firefighters responded to a vacant building fire on Wednesday night.
-
St. Clair College and Alienware Gaming open new esports gaming lab
St. Clair College and Alienware Gaming have teamed up to open the country’s first Alienware Gaming Lab at the college in the Esports Nexus Arena.