Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect in fatal Forest Lawn shooting

Undated image of Yosief Hagos, the 22-year-old wanted for second-degree murder in connection with a Christmas Day shooting in Calgary. (CPS) Undated image of Yosief Hagos, the 22-year-old wanted for second-degree murder in connection with a Christmas Day shooting in Calgary. (CPS)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina