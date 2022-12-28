Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect in fatal Forest Lawn shooting

A warrant has been issued for a 22-year-old man who is considered armed-and-dangerous in connection with a fatal Christmas Day shooting in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood.

Yosief Hagos is wanted on a second-degree murder charge as part of the investigation into the shooting death of 24-year-old Samuel Welday Haile.

An injured Haile was found in the 2600 block of 36th Street S.E. at around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 25. He was taken by ambulance to hospital where he later died.

Hagos is described as:

Approximately 180 centimetres (5'11") tall;

Weighing 64 kilograms (140 lbs); and,

Having a slim build.

Police have released an image of the wanted man.

Anyone who encounters Hagos should call 911 immediately and not confront him.

Tips regarding his whereabouts may be submitted to local police or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.