Canada wins gold at world para ice hockey championship in Calgary

Canada beat the United States 2-1 to win the World Para Ice Hockey Championship.

The tournament took place at Winsport in Calgary from May 4 to 12.

Dominic Cozzolino scored first for Canada in the first period and Anton Jacobs-Webb followed it up with another goal in the second period.

Declan Farmer put the U.S. on the scoreboard in the third period, but it was not enough.

The final score is 2 -1 for Canada.

Canada goalie, Adam Kingsmill, was named the player of the game.

The last time Canada won gold was in 2017.