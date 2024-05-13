CALGARY
Calgary

    • Canada wins gold at world para ice hockey championship in Calgary

    Team Canada celebrate defeating Team USA to win the World Para Ice Hockey Championship final in Calgary, Sunday, May 12, 2024.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Team Canada celebrate defeating Team USA to win the World Para Ice Hockey Championship final in Calgary, Sunday, May 12, 2024.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
    Share

    Canada beat the United States 2-1 to win the World Para Ice Hockey Championship.

    The tournament took place at Winsport in Calgary from May 4 to 12.

    Dominic Cozzolino scored first for Canada in the first period and Anton Jacobs-Webb followed it up with another goal in the second period.

    Declan Farmer put the U.S. on the scoreboard in the third period, but it was not enough.

    The final score is 2 -1 for Canada.

    Canada goalie, Adam Kingsmill, was named the player of the game.

    The last time Canada won gold was in 2017.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News