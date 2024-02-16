Canadian military wages annual war against avalanches in Rogers Pass
Thousands of people travel through the Rogers Pass in Glacier National Park every day and are likely unaware of the dangers around them.
That's because they're driving through the most active avalanche travel corridor in North America.
"We have over two million people per year driving through this stretch of highway and most do not know about the avalanche hazard above them,” said Ross Campbell, an avalanche officer at Parks Canada who is stationed in Rogers Pass.
Rogers Pass is between Revelstoke and Golden, B.C., where the Trans-Canada Highway and the Canadian Pacific Railway snake through the Selkirk Mountains.
At roughly 1,300 metres above sea level, Rogers Pass receives on average 10 metres of snowfall each winter, with more than 130 active avalanche paths criss-crossing a 40-kilometre stretch of the busy highway.
Since 1961, the year before the Trans-Canada Highway fully opened, Parks Canada and the Canadian Armed Forces have worked together to run the world's largest mobile artillery avalanche control program and Canada's longest-running domestic military operation.
Operation Palaci sees troops of artillery gunners from the regular forces and reserves stationed in the Rogers Pass from November to April.
Members man 105mm Howitzer field guns and fire highly explosive rounds from 17 positions along the corridor to release avalanches in a controlled manner before they become a threat to the highway and rail line.
The gunners blast unsteady snow packs from 270 dialled-in targets, up to 5,000 kilometres away.
"The charge 7 is the highest charge we can shoot this gun on and it allows for the greatest impact. So, we can get vibrations to the snow pack and then cause avalanches in areas of concern," said Lt. Joel Mensah, troop commander for Operation Palaci.
"I feel very rewarded being out here and helping out in this very crucial detail that most people don't realize is needed."
(Supplied/Parks Canada)
In a slow season, the gunners fire between 300 and 500 shells to cause avalanches and that number climbs to 1,000 rounds in a busy season.
The troops work with Parks Canada which is continuously accessing and monitoring the avalanche hazard and determining where and when to conduct shoots.
Other structures help deflect and slow down avalanches from reaching the highway, such as avalanche berms, snow sheds and snow nets.
Highway closures cost $3M/hr in Rogers Pass
There is immense pressure to keep Rogers Pass open with 4,000 vehicles, up to 40 trains, and $77 million dollars worth of good travelling through the transportation corridor daily in the winter.
Parks Canada estimates the costs of closing the highway at $3 million dollars an hour.
"This program is critical to keeping people moving from west to east in Canada," said Campbell.
"We want to keep people safe and the economy moving. It's a really critical route through Canada. It's the Trans-Canada and there's no detours readily available."
Parks Canada closes the road to traffic before each shoot and it takes between two to eight hours to fully clear fallen snow and debris before it can be opened to traffic again. In total, that's roughly 100 hours a year in controlled closures.
"The real challenge we face is the increase in traffic volumes, they just keep on increasing and increasing so it's where we can hold traffic safely out of avalanche terrain that is one of the real challenges," he said.
(Supplied/Parks Canada)
'20 cm below the record snowfall'
Around 2,000 avalanches are recorded along the corridor every year, with about 120 of those slides affecting the Trans-Canada, however, a lack of snowfall is making for a slower season in 2024.
Campbell says the El Niño winter has resulted in less snow and as a result fewer slides in Rogers Pass between November and the start of February.
"We've had 50 per cent less snow than average and we're about 20 centimetres below the record snowfall ever at Mount Fidelity at Rogers Pass,” he said.
"On average, we'll do 12 average control missions per winter and this year we've only done three so far so there has been less avalanche hazard to the transportation corridor this year."
It comes on the heels of last year's deadly avalanche season.
During last year's avalanche season, there were 15 fatalities, with 14 occurring in B.C. and one in Alberta.
Of those, five people died in three different slides near Glacier National Park.
According to Avalanche Canada, the season surpasses the national average of 11 deaths per year from avalanches.
Canada's deadliest avalanche happened along Rogers Pass in 1910, when 58 railway workers were killed while clearing the tracks from an earlier snow life.
(Supplied/Revelstoke Museum and Archives)
As a result, CP tunnels were dug beneath Rogers Pass and an eight-kilometre Connaught Tunnel was completed under Mount MacDonald in 1916.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What happens to food that grocery stores in Canada don't sell?
For grocers, selling perishable items means making continual choices about every item on display - especially the ones nearing the end of their shelf life. For those that don't sell in time, most stores try to donate them to food banks rather than throw them away.
Alexei Navalny, the fiercest foe of Russia's Putin, dead at 47: Russian authorities
Russia's prison agency says that imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny has died. He was 47.
ArriveCan investigation: GC Strategies had dozens of government contracts. Now, it's not eligible for any
Public Services and Procurement Canada confirms GC Strategies Inc., the firm that received the first ArriveCan contract, has been awarded 34 government contracts since 2015, worth a total of $59.8 million. It's no longer eligible for more.
Dramatic video shows apparent car attack on Abbotsford teens
Three teenage boys are lucky to be alive after a shocking Valentine's Day incident in Abbotsford.
When could universal basic income start in Canada?
Advocates say a universal basic income program could make a difference in helping people struggling in precarious and low-income jobs.
Zendaya stuns at 'Dune: Part Two' world premiere in vintage silver cyborg suit by Mugler
Zendaya stunned Thursday at the 'Dune: Part Two' world premiere when she hit the sand-strewn carpet in a silver robot suit straight from the archive of Mugler. It’s from the French fashion house’s fall/winter 1995 “Cirque d’hiver” 20th anniversary collection, according to a company statement.
Vrbo apologizes for ad featuring beloved folk song that some found offensive, Newfoundland says
The Newfoundland and Labrador government says vacation rental company Vrbo has apologized for an advertisement that prompted a call from the premier for it to be pulled.
Move over, plant-based beef: Hello, beef-infused rice
South Korean researchers are hoping to plate up a newly developed hybrid rice, grown in a lab with cow muscle and fat cells inside the rice grains.
Oxygen runs out in Gaza hospital seized by Israeli forces, health officials say
Five patients in intensive care died after their oxygen cut off in southern Gaza's main hospital that was stormed by Israeli troops, causing chaos for hundreds of staff and wounded inside, health officials said Friday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Rental rates in Edmonton, Canada skyrocket while vacancy rates dip
Edmonton is Canada's rent inflation leader among large markets according to rentals.ca, seeing a 17.1-per-cent annual increase to an average rental price of $1,479.
-
West Edmonton house under renovations damaged in fire
Fire broke out Thursday night at a west Edmonton house under renovations.
-
Blues overwhelm visiting Oilers in second period en route to win
Robert Thomas and Jake Neighbours each had a goal and two assists and the St. Louis Blues beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 on Thursday night.
Vancouver
-
Record number of B.C. black bears killed by officers in 2023 – as calls to conservation reached all-time high
B.C. saw the highest number of black bears killed by conservation officers in a single year in 2023, leading experts and advocates to call for more action from communities.
-
B.C. tribunal rules on 'low value' dispute over $51 work uniform
A company that took its former employee to B.C.'s small claims tribunal over a $51 unreturned uniform has lost its case.
-
Dramatic video shows apparent car attack on Abbotsford teens
Three teenage boys are lucky to be alive after a shocking Valentine's Day incident in Abbotsford.
Atlantic
-
N.S., N.B. governments eye 'alternate route' if storm surge floods the border
There are calls for greater transparency on emergency contingency plans at the New Brunswick-Nova Scotia border, in the event of severe flooding within the Chignecto Isthmus.
-
Emotions run high in Lower Sackville as full house hears answers on Pallet homes
It was standing room only Thursday night at a public meeting in Lower Sackville, N.S.,
-
Gas prices jump in the Maritimes
Prices at the pumps increased overnight in all three Maritime provinces.
Vancouver Island
-
Business relationship between 'disgraced' VicPD officer and former police union president under scrutiny
Victoria’s police chief is standing behind his decision to allow one of his officers to have a business relationship with a constable plagued by corruption allegations.
-
'Why would somebody do this?' Langford Pride crosswalk vandalized one day after completion
Tire burnouts and spray paint have been used to deface a symbol of acceptance and inclusion outside of Spencer Middle School in Langford.
-
Victoria airport security screeners fired after federal agency says they failed to 'protect the travelling public'
Three dozen workers at the Victoria International Airport, including 27 security screeners, have been fired after a federal investigation found "multiple instances" of improper security screening at the site.
Toronto
-
'I panicked': Ontario man fears the worst when pension goes missing
An Ontario man feared the worst after he was told there was no record of his 20-year pension when he went to collect it.
-
Beyond the shelf: How grocers decide what gets donated and what gets dumped
On a cool-but-sunny February day in Toronto's west end, a temperature-controlled truck pulls up at the rear of a Metro grocery store, where pallets of food about to reach their sell-by date sit waiting. It's time for the Daily Bread food bank's weekly pickup.
-
Woman charged with impaired driving after crash with snowplough in Vaughan
A 27-year-old woman has been charged with impaired driving after colliding with a snowplough in Vaughan, Ont. Thursday afternoon.
Montreal
-
2 women killed, 1 injured after stabbing attack west of Montreal
Two women were killed and a third was seriously injured after a stabbing attack at an apartment building west of Montreal Thursday morning, Quebec provincial police say.
-
Ottawa promised Canadians two billion new trees, Quebec wants to cut some down
The federal government committed to planting two billion trees across the country to restore natural habitats and fight climate change, and now Quebec wants to harvest some of them.
-
Pointe-Claire mayor responds to Pierre Poilievre's housing accusations
Pointe-Claire Mayor Tim Thomas had a scathing response for Conservative Party of Canada Leader Pierre Poilievre after he said he would penalize cities that fail to build enough housing.
Ottawa
-
Snow, slushy road conditions in Ottawa this Friday
The first significant snowfall in a few weeks that happened Thursday night in Ottawa has left slushy road conditions.
-
Family doctor leaving his practice in Carp, citing high financial and admin demands
As millions of people across Ontario struggle to get access to a family doctor, another physician in the Ottawa area is leaving his practice for a hospital job.
-
Ottawa woman faces foreclosure and bankruptcy after Scotiabank serves her papers
An Ottawa woman has had her life turned upside down and is now facing bankruptcy and foreclosure in a perfect storm of unfortunate events.
Kitchener
-
Kaitlyn Braun's ruling explained: Why the judge accepted a sentence he didn't like
Kaitlyn Braun’s sentence was criticized by both her victims – and the judge. We spoke with a legal expert about why the judge felt he had no choice.
-
Conestoga College president faces criticism for 'unacceptable' derogatory comments
The president of Conestoga College in Kitchener, Ont. is facing criticism for comments reportedly made to a local media outlet.
-
Police investigating robbery in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police said they investigated a robbery Thursday night near Conestoga Mall.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers say ministry emails show concerted effort to undermine early bargaining efforts
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) is alleging the timing of a province-wide messaging campaign proves the government has undermined efforts to bargain in good faith since the very beginning.
-
Sask. church pastor wants shelter shuttered
In an open letter directed to the premier of Saskatchewan, a Saskatoon pastor is calling for a shelter near his church to be shut down.
-
Saskatoon nurses reporting 'inhumane' conditions at Royal University Hospital
Some nurses are describing the situation at Royal University Hospital as “inhumane,” with dozens of patients waiting to be admitted, according to the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN).
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario father finds unwanted surprise in McDonald's Happy Meal
A father from the Toronto area is speaking out after finding an unwanted surprise in his daughter’s McDonald’s Happy Meal.
-
Crash on Falconbridge Road involving ambulance sent four to hospital
A three-vehicle crash on Falconbridge Road in the Garson area Thursday afternoon sent four people to hospital including three paramedics, Sudbury police say.
-
Do you need to rinse your chicken before you cook it?
Despite what your elders may have told you, you don’t need to rinse raw chicken or any other poultry or meat before prepping and cooking it. In fact, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and other food safety experts recommend against this practice.
Winnipeg
-
'Failed miserably': Court blasts rural Manitoba council for trying to oust elected official
A Manitoba judge has blasted a rural municipal council for their attempt to kick out a rookie councillor, saying they 'failed miserably' to communicate or compromise, while maing changes they knew would set her up to fail.
-
Premier open to inquest in wake of southern Manitoba deaths
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says he is open to an inquest or inquiry into Child and Family Services in the wake of the deaths of five family members in southern Manitoba, including a 17-year-old in care.
-
MPI seeing jump in pothole-related claims
The streets of Winnipeg are filled with potholes, and some drivers are having trouble avoiding the pits.
Regina
-
Sask. teachers say ministry emails show concerted effort to undermine early bargaining efforts
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) is alleging the timing of a province-wide messaging campaign proves the government has undermined efforts to bargain in good faith since the very beginning.
-
Sask. NDP say higher fees are making it harder to access government information people are entitled to
The Saskatchewan NDP says the provincial government is charging unreasonable fees for freedom of information requests (FOI), documents the public has a right to ask for.
-
North Central youth call for change in 'neglected' Regina neighbourhood
A youth group called North Central Strong is urging Regina city council to take concrete action on revitalizing the community, which they say has been "neglected" for too long.