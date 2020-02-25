CALGARY -- A 737 bound for Calgary from Cancun was diverted to Memphis early Tuesday evening, where it landed safely.

Sunwing flight WG596 declared a Mayday for smoke in the aircraft, which was possibly from a passenger's personal item, which was extinguished prior to landing.

According to a tweet by a passenger on the flight, the cause of the smoke was someone vaping on the plane.

The flight landed safely in Memphis and taxied to the gate.

The flight departed Cancun at 4:51 Cancun time and was scheduled to arrive in Calgary at 7:45.

There was no word on when it would resume the flight to Calgary.

This is a developing story...