CANMORE, ALTA. -- As more organizations are opting for environmentally-friendly practices, the Canmore Golf and Curling Club has found an unconventional way to reduce waste: worm poop.

Vermicompost is compost created through worms digesting food scraps and green waste, which is very rich in nutrients. The compost is then used in flower beds and to fill divots throughout the course.

The club started vermicomposting a few years ago, putting a vermicomposting unit into a C can.

They started with four pounds of worms, but superintendent Reid Solodan said that number has grown, "We don't know what the math is exactly, or how many worms there are- but there's a lot."

Although they were initially hesitant to embrace the program, Solodan said they wouldn't go back, "Now that I see the results, it's a no-brainer," he said."We've found it helps the seeds germinate quicker. The rich soil makes everything look healthier."

Solodan said vermicomposting has also helped them save money, "We haven't hauled anything to the dump in the last three years, we basically reuse everything that we have on property."

With so many benefits, Solodan said he thinks more golf courses should consider vermicomposting, "Think of the environmental side and sustainability, what we're giving to our kids. That's the thing that's most important."

The vermicomposting project won an environmental award earlier this year from the Canadian Golf Superintendents Association.

The club is hoping for similar results by using compost tea, which they have started experimenting with. They create the tea pumping air into compost and letting it ferment overnight before spraying the mixture onto green spaces.



