Movie filming to close downtown Calgary road this weekend

A section of road will be closed in downtown Calgary this weekend for filming.

According to the City of Calgary's website, Second Avenue and Second Street S.W. will be closed from 5 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 13 to 2 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14 due to "movies filming."

Second Street S.W. is the road that divides the communities of Eau Claire and Chinatown.

The area is about a block away from both the Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre and the now-defunct Eau Claire Market.

The city's website doesn't indicate if the production causing the closure is Die, My Love. The movie featuring Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson, Nick Nolte and Sissy Spacek is filming in Calgary until mid October.