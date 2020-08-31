CALGARY -- Canopy Growth Corp. has begun opening several of its 10 new locations in Alberta, with seven of those in Calgary.

The Ontario-based company says Tokyo Smoke and Tweed will be the names of its Alberta stores.

“We feel it is the right time to come into the market,” said Margo Mulitsa, district manager for Alberta.

“We are thrilled to bring that experience to our guests, and be a part of this market.”

The Alberta Gaming Liquor and Cannabis Commission says there are 516 licensed retailers province-wide with 126 of those located in Calgary.

“There is no cap or limit on the number of stores that can operate in Alberta at this time; the market will essentially dictate that,” said spokesperson Heather Holmen.

“In the example of the aforementioned new Canopy Growth stores opening simultaneously, the applicant would likely have submitted individual applications for each retail location at the same time, obtained all City of Calgary business licensing requirements and completed all of AGLC’s requirements – including final physical store inspections of each licensed location – collectively.”

Alberta’s Cannabis Council says its only good news that more stores are opening in Calgary.

“If we could find a way with cooperation of government to take a chunk out of the black market, we could support 500 stores, that's not an impossibility,” said executive director John Carle.

“I think there is a demand for more stores, especially if you look at the fact that the legal cannabis market only has a 25 per cent market share for cannabis sold.

AGLC says Alberta accounts for nearly half or more of all of Canada’s licensed recreational retail cannabis stores.