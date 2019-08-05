Paramedics rushed two people to hospital, one in life-threatening condition, after a car drove into a busy fast-food restaurant on 17th Avenue S.W.

The crash happened at a KFC restaurant in the 1200 block of 17th Avenue S.W. just before 6:30 p.m.

EMS says they treated four people at the scene, a man in his 40s, a woman in her 40s, a 10-year-old child and an infant.

Two of those people were rushed to hospital, one in life-threatening condition, though EMS didn't have exact details.