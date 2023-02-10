Car crashes into building at Glenmore Landing

A vehicle crashed into a building in southwest Calgary Friday morning.

At around 10:35 a.m., police were called to the Glenmore Landing Connect Hearing clinic, at 1600 90th Avenue S.W., after receiving reports that a car crashed into the the front of the building.

Police discovered the driver of the car, who was the only occupant, unhurt.

A Calgary Fire Department crew was on hand, assessing the structural integrity of the building.

No one was injured in the incident.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.