Cast of 'Scream' to reunite at Calgary Expo

Calgary Expo has become famous for its cast reunions, and the 2024 edition will be no exception, when the Expo hosts the first-ever Canadian reunion of the cast of Scream.

Organizers announced Thursday that six members from the original Scream will reunite in Calgary, including Neve Campbell, Matthew Lillard, Skeet Ulrich, Jamie Kennedy and Lee Waddell. They will all join previously-announced guest Rose McGowan when the Calgary Comics and Entertainment Expo kicks off at Stampede Park April 25-28.

Rose McGowan has been added to the lineup of the 2024 Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo. (Photo: X@Calgaryexpo)

Ulrich will be making a return visit after originally appearing in 2015. Everyone else will be making their Calgary Expo debut, where they’ll appear Friday the 26th through Sunday the 28th to meet fans at photo ops and autograph sessions.

It will be the cast’s first event together since doing a reunion at Megacon in Orlando in 2023.

“These reunions have become a signature for Calgary Expo – the feeling is electric, and the guests are just as excited as the fans for these once-in-a-generation connections,” said vice- president of Fan Expo HQ, Andrew Moyes. “We’re overjoyed the stars have aligned for the cast of Scream, and to be bringing them together in Calgary.”

If you find yourself in a horror movie, always stay with the group. That's why Matthew Lillard, Skeet Ulrich, Neve Campbell, Jamie Kennedy, and Lee Waddell are joining fellow Scream star Rose McGowan at CALGARY EXPO this April. Grab your tickets now. https://t.co/aI7Aus9voj pic.twitter.com/Oa0otTx6bZ — CALGARY EXPO (@Calgaryexpo) February 15, 2024

Some other cast reunions at the Calgary Expo have included Star Trek the Next Generation, Boy Meets World, Aliens, The Lord of the Rings, Back to the Future, Clerks and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Other guests confirmed for the 2024 Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo include Giancarlo Esposito, Jason Lee, Alan Tudyk, Holly Marie Combs and Cameron Monaghan.

