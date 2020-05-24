CALGARY -- A resident in the southern Alberta community of Taber managed to catch a spectacular sight on video late last week.

Don Schmitz sent in the video, which shows a large fireball, possibly a meteor, falling to Earth at about 1 a.m. on May 22.

He says it happened to the southwest of the community.

CTV News has reached out to experts at the Rothney Observatory for any information on the sighting.

Taber is located approximately two and a half hours southeast of Calgary.