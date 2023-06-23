Caution advised in the mountains amidst drastic shifts in weather

If you're out exploring Alberta's hiking trails, it's wise to be wary of recent weather -- depending on what Mother Nature's been up to, you might be more at risk.

Geoff Osler, operations manager with the Association of Canadian Mountain Guides, says drastic weather changes from warm and dry to high precipitation and freezing can increase the likelihood of avalanches, rockfalls and more hiking hazards.

On June 19, Parks Canada posted a warning on Facebook about Jasper National Park.

"Significant precipitation fell, with up to 100 mm recorded in some locations, occurring as both snow and rain," the advisory reads, in part.

"The high-elevation areas, such as the Skyline trail, received an estimated snow accumulation of up to 70 cm, while lower elevations experienced lesser amounts.

"This heavy snowfall caused widespread tree damage, making travel conditions on trails challenging and, in some cases, impassable.

"Additionally, the avalanche hazard in these areas has increased."

Avalanches aren't the only thing to worry about, with multiple mountain guides reporting rockfall hazards on trails.

On June 20, Kris Irwin, an alpine guide with Rockies Ice Specialists, warned of debris from a rockfall on Lake Louise's Trailside.

On the same day, Tim Taylor, a guide with the Girth Hitch Guiding Team, warned that widespread storms around the Rockies create conditions for rockfalls.

"Those really large rockfalls are quite unpredictable," Osler adds.

"Rockfalls tend to funnel through gullies, so again, if you look up and sort of see a mountain face above you and a gully or a weakness that a rockfall might funnel through, just travel quickly through those areas."

While these experts advocate for caution, they see no need for people to stay away from hiking trails.

"I think there's a lot of those classic hikes, probably good targets for the weekend, just be a little bit aware of what's above you and try not to spend too much time in those places where you’re exposed," Osler says.

For areas where rockfalls are likely, Parks Canada has recommendations for hikers, climbers and visitors:

Travel in a cluster so any dislodged rocks don't hit people below, or wait until other parties are no longer directly below/above you;

Travel more slowly on the descent to avoid causing a rockfall;

Tell others if there are people below;

If a rock is dislodged, yell "Rock!";

Plan for short rests behind rock bluffs or faces, and longer rests near the ridge;

Cross gullies quickly and avoid travelling any distance in them; and

Wear a helmet.

For those considering hiking over the summer, the University of Calgary has given some other tips on what to bring for a day trip: