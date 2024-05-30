Four Calgarians charged in drug trafficking operation

Calgary police say they've arrested four men in connection with a drug trafficking operation that was discovered earlier this year.

Officials say investigators first discovered the suspicious activities of two people in February, which led them to execute search warrants on a number of homes in Calgary's Panatella neigbourhood and in Rocky View County.

Police found significant quantities of drugs during all the searches, including:

421 grams of cocaine;

658 grams of methamphetamine;

1,595 grams of fentanyl;

242 pills of hydromorphone;

703 pills of Percocet; and

497 pills of Xanax.

Police also found eight cell phones and $10,255 in cash.

Syed Ammar Haif Jafary, 33, Khushmanpreet Singh, 22, Anikait Kumar, 21, and Gurinder Singh, 35, all of Calgary face 37 drug charges including production and possession.

All four accused have court dates next month.

