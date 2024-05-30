14 Calgary patios featured in new online guide

The team that operates a slew of well-known Calgary venues has launched a new online guide to help patrons navigate the city's short but sacred patio season.

Concorde Entertainment Group has published a 'Summer in the City' patio guide outlining everything from patio hours, daily specials and patio pet policy to which direction the patio faces and whether or not it has heaters.

It includes details on 14 different Concorde venues, several of which are taking advantage of the City of Calgary’s extended patio program again this year.

“We know how important patio season is to this city and we really want to provide Calgarians with everything they need to make the most of it," said Brittany Thompson, Concorde operations director, in a news release.

"The City of Calgary’s extended patio program is a great way for us to create even more vibrant and lively outdoor spaces around the city for Calgarians to enjoy."

Concorde opened its first venue in 1987.

The group now has more than a dozen spots including Bridgette Bar, Lulu Bar, Major Tom, Model Milk and National.

The release of the group's new patio guide coincides with the reopening of the patio at National on 10th.

Officials say the newly-renovated patio is "bigger and better than ever" and the "largest in the neighbourhood."