CALGARY — A Calgary Cavalry FC defender has been named to Canada's national team roster for a match against the U.S. men’s national team next week.

Dominick Zator is one of 23 players named to the squad that will face the U.S. on Nov. 15 in CONCACAF Nations League play at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Kickoff is at 5 p.m. MT.

Canada is currently sitting in first place in Group A standings with a 3-0 record. The U.S. is in second in Group A with a 1-1 record and Cuba is in third at 0-3.

Canada has scored nine goals for and has none against and beat the U.S. 2-0 last month.

Canada only needs a draw in the Nov. 15 game to advance to the knockout round.

Zator helped the Cavalry to the spring and fall league titles in the inaugural Canadian Premier League season.

The Cavalry then lost 2-0 on aggregate to the Hamilton Forge in the championship final.