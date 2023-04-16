Cavalry open season with a draw against defending champions
Cavalry FC opened their 2023 season Saturday on the road in Hamilton, where they took on the defending Canadian Premier League champions, Forge FC.
The game ended in a 2-2 draw, when Hamilton tied it in the 75th minute on a goal by Noah Jensen.
Myer Bevan and Miki Cantave scored for Cavalry FC.
The club plays its next two games on the road in B.C. before returning home April 30 to Spruce Meadows, when they play Valour FC from Winnipeg.
