Mild start and warm ending for the Thanksgiving long weekend

    As expected temperatures will moderate and return to more typical values for the next few days.

    In the upper levels, there will be more of a “zonal” pattern or more of a west to east flow versus a meridional flow, where there is a “wavy appearance” around the high and low pressure systems that dictate the flow of air in the upper atmosphere.

    With this shift, some cooler air will sink toward the central and southern portions of the Prairie provinces, bringing both the daily highs and lows back to seasonal ranges.

    An incoming ridge of high pressure currently situated in the north Pacific will edge into British Columbia late on Saturday and introduce warmer air across Alberta by Sunday.

    Daytime highs in Calgary on Sunday will be six degrees warmer than Saturday with temperatures warmer still by Sunday.

    This bump in temperatures will be short-lived with seasonal ranges expected again by Wednesday.

