Police have uncovered new information in the death of a man who was found near a parking lot in Marlborough Park over three years ago and have released an image of an individual who may have information about the case.

"We do know that the CCTV footage that we have released now in the media is of relevance to this file and it's very important that we identify he or she within that photo," said CPS Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta. "(The footage) was captured from a private residence in the area where the victim's body was found."

Emergency crews were called to the 5900 block of Madigan Drive N.E. at about 1:30 p.m. on November 29, 2014 after a member of the community found a man’s body.

Police say the man appeared to be frozen and, at the time, it was not clear if the man had been murdered. "With the windchill, it was about minus 30C with blowing snow," said Schiavetta. "When the victim was actually discovered, he was half buried in snow."

"The deceased had been there approximately 16 hours."

Investigators believed the man's death was suspicious and police say new information in the case now leads them to believe the man’s death was a homicide. The victim has been identified as 41-year-old Douglas Miller of Calgary and investigators think he died during the evening of November 28th.

"We have information that the victim left his residence in that area at about approximately 8:00 p.m. the night prior but his body was not discovered until 1:30 (p.m.) the following day," said Schiavetta. "He was actually reported missing by a family member about 2:00 p.m. on the 29th about a half-an-hour after we discovered him. We were able to match up the two reports."

Joan Stumpf, Miller's partner, says the death has left a void in her life. "Doug was a family man who would wear his heart on sleeve wanting to help out anyone whether he knew them or not," Stumpf told CTV. "He loved his family & friends very much and is missed every day by all that knew him"

The CPS Homicide Unit has not identifed any persons-of-interest or suspects in connection with Miller's death. The nature of the death has not been released in order to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Anyone who knows the identity of the person in the CCTV footage is asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877, or Crime Stoppers anonymously through the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org