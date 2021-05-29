CALGARY -- A light show covering nearly a quarter of the Central Library wall was on display, celebrating Asian Heritage Month.

Images of famous Asian-Canadians who have had an impact on the political and cultural worlds were projected onto the library.

“A lot of the different cultures and the communities and associations have gotten together to show their pride in being Asian-Canadian, show what their culture is about and show what they’ve contributed to the society in Calgary and Canada,” said Brian Pham, with Studio Luma.

The show was built over the past six weeks and involves 3-D projection mapping as well as video footage.

Pham said the project had its hiccups and other troubles, but the end product was worth it.

“It’s made me appreciate the historical aspect of Asian-Canadians, what they came here to do, the foundation that they’ve created, how they’ve build the stepping stones for someone like me to come here and build a life.”

The 30-minute show was part of the closing ceremonies for Asian Heritage Month.