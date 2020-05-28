CALGARY -- Calgary Emergency Management Agency Deputy Chief Sue Henry and Mayor Naheed Nenshi will give a regular update on the response to COVID-19 at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Earlier this week, Nenshi said Calgarians have been doing a good job of physically distancing while in public, and urged people "don't be like Toronto," where photos have shown large crowds congregating in parks.

Outdoors gatherings in Alberta are limited to 50 people while indoor gatherings are capped at 15 people. Albertans are encouraged to stay at least two metres away from other people while in public and to wear a mask when that isn't possible.

Playgrounds in Calgary are set to reopen on Monday.

City officials have been giving updates on Tuesdays and Thursdays each week, while the province has moved to giving updates on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.