Central Alberta couple wins $5M on Lotto 6-49

A central Alberta couple has won $5 million on Lotto 6-49.

Murray and Darlene Timmins won the money on the June 26 draw.

"We’ve been playing the same numbers since the '80s," Darlene said in a news release.

"They were the same numbers my late father played."

Murray said his wife routinely checks the tickets while she drinks her coffee in the morning.

"(When I saw the win) I just said, ‘Thanks, Dad,'" Darlane said.

"I was expecting a free play or something," Murray added. "I couldn’t believe it."

Darlane said the best part of the win is that her husband doesn't need to work any more.

"Now he can stay home and look after me."

The pair are using the money to go visit family in Montreal.

"I haven’t seen my mom in 20 years," said Murray.

The two bought their winning ticket from the Canco in Didsbury.

They won their prize by matching all six numbers selected: 2, 7, 10, 23, 25 and 29.