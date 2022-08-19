Central Library reopens after Wednesday incident

The Calgary Central Library reopened Friday afternoon after an incident earlier this week that caused it to be closed for the last two days.

"Patrons can access services and pick up holds during our regular hours of operation," said Calgary Public Library officials on Twitter.

The library posted a statement about the Wednesday incident as well, offering assistance to any member of the public who may have witnessed the Wednesday incident, which they said involved a person involved in a mental health crisis.

A photo showing the outside of the Calgary Central Library.

"This incident is not considered criminal in nature, however, due the public nature of the incident we are releasing details to ensure our community knows there are supports available to those who are struggling," the statement read.

"We recognize this incident will be upsetting to those who witnessed it. While the staff at the Central Library have been offered supports, and crisis counsellors are on site, we want to ensure that any members of the public who witnessed the incident also have access to psychological supports.

"Our Victim Assistance Support Team (VAST) is a free service offered to all victims of crime or tragedy. VAST can be reached at 403-428-8398, or toll-free at 1-888-327-7828."