Cerebral Palsy Kids and Families' adaptive bike program offers overwhelming experience

Qayam Samoylove, a 26-year-old who lives with cerebral palsy, enjoys riding his adaptive three-wheeler every chance he gets. Qayam Samoylove, a 26-year-old who lives with cerebral palsy, enjoys riding his adaptive three-wheeler every chance he gets.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina