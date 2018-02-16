RCMP say that a youth at a Chestermere school is facing a charge of public mischief after administrators caught wind of a remark made about a potential shooting to take place at another school in the community.

Officials say that at about 11:15 a.m. on Friday, a report came from Chestermere Lake Middle School that there were concerns that a student was planning to engage in a shooting.

RCMP immediately responded and conducted an investigation that led them to a student at another school who claimed they’d heard a student at CLMS make a remark about carrying out a school shooting.

Further investigation of the incident led police to the student who made the remark and was found not to have access to firearms of any kind.

The investigation also found that the shooting plan was completely made up.

RCMP say the student who made the false report and accused the other student is facing a charge of public mischief.

Chestermere RCMP says that they take all allegations of these incidents very seriously.

"False reports of such events are not a joke and can lead to criminal consequences as was the case today," says Staff Sergeant Mark Wielgosz, Chestermere RCMP detachment commander in a release.

The investigation is still ongoing.