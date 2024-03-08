Charges laid after Calgary man found dead in Greenview home

Calgary police have laid charges in the death of a man whose body was discovered in a Greenview home on Valentine's Day.

Officers were called to a housing complex in the 300 block of Grier Avenue N.E. on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

An autopsy the next day confirmed 28-year-old Jose Miguel Gutierrez Polanco's death was a homicide.

On Friday, police charged Hans Nicolas Jimenez Varela, 27, of Calgary, with one count of second-degree murder.

"We had very little information to begin with, and through the efforts of our investigators scouring hours of CCTV and weeks of canvassing the neighbourhood and speaking with residents, we were able to bring answers to Jose’s family and loved ones," said Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson in a news release.

Jimenez Varela is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Anyone with information about Gutierrez Polanco's death is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or to report it anonymously through Crime Stoppers.