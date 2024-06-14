CALGARY
Calgary

    • Charges laid after packages of drugs ‘tossed’ over security fence of Drumheller prison

    Alberta RCMP have arrested two men accused of attempting to sell drugs to inmates at the Drumheller Correctional Institution.

    According to a Friday news release, RCMP said the suspects "tossed packages of contraband over the security fence" at the medium-security prison at 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

    Correctional officers apprehended two suspects and a black Volkswagen Golf located nearby. The suspects were then handed over to police.

    The packages contained unspecified amounts of suspected cocaine and methamphetamine.

    The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) says the estimated value of the drugs seized is $44,000.

    Pancho Teichroeb, 25, and Nolin Berehula, 22, both of Taber, Alta., are facing multiple drug-related charges.

    Both have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court on July 12.

    In a Friday news release, CSC said a number of tools are used to prevent drugs from entering its prisons.

    "These tools include ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors."

    Officials say they are now "heightening measures" to prevent contraband from entering these facilities.

    CSC has an anonymous telephone tip line for all federal institutions, which can be reached by calling 1‑866‑780‑3784.

