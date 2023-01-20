Charges laid against Lethbridge parents in brutal assault of 6-week-old baby

**WARNING: The details in the following story may be disturbing to readers**

A Lethbridge baby is in hospital, in critical condition, while her parents are behind bars, accused of her horrific abuse.

The father of the six-week-old girl has been charged with her assault and sexual assault.

And her mother has been charged in connection.

Friday, a high-ranking officer with the Lethbridge Police Service said if LPS hadn’t been tipped off, they might never have known about it.

“It was somebody that had the courage in order to come forward and tell police this was happening,” said Staff Sgt. Pete Christos.

“It’s important for people to step up.”

After receiving the information, officers were sent to a northside home in the southern Alberta city on Jan. 18 to check on the child’s welfare.

They found her in medical distress with both the father and the mother in the home, Christos said.

They called for EMS and the girl was taken to hospital.

“Her injuries were found to be extensive and she is currently in critical condition,” Christos said.

A 52-year-old man is charged with aggravated assault, sexual assault, sexual interference and failing to provide the necessaries of life.

A 31-year-old woman is charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life.

Neither is being named to protect the identity of the girl.

Both remain in police custody ahead of their next court hearing, which is set for Jan. 25.