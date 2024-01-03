CALGARY
Calgary

    • Charges withdrawn against Calgary mom and daughter in dognapping

    Waverly, a golden retriever puppy, was taken by a group of individuals in what police called a dispute between the victim and a breeder. The dog is still missing. (File) Waverly, a golden retriever puppy, was taken by a group of individuals in what police called a dispute between the victim and a breeder. The dog is still missing. (File)

    Charges against a Calgary mother and daughter who allegedly stole a dog last year have been dropped, the court documents confirm.

    Becky Hall, 63, and her 40-year-old daughter Kristin were both charged with robbery after a 17-week-old golden retriever named Waverly was taken from a woman heading to training classes on Sept. 27, 2023.

    Police told CTV News following the incident that the dispute may have been sparked by a dispute between the victim and a dog breeder.

    An investigation by CTV later determined that Kristin was the breeder involved in the incident.

    Court documents released on Wednesday said robbery charges against both women have been dropped.

    There is no update on the whereabouts of Waverly.

