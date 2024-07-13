Gulls overcome strong start by Brock Townsend to topple Dawgs 2-1

Okotoks starter Brock Townsend tossed eight innings, struck out three and allowed two runs, but that was all Sylvan Lake needed to defeat the Dawgs 2-1 Friday night.

Townsend threw five scoreless innings before Sylvan Lake broke through, with a run in the sixth and another in the seventh to take a 2-0 lead in the deciding game of the two teams’ mini-series this week.

The Dawgs tried to rally in the ninth, when Aidan Rose scored off a single by Lou Anderson, but that was it for the Dawgs’ offense.

Sylvan Lake also won Thursday night, 14-12, to take two of three off the Dawgs.

Okotoks is back in action Saturday with a rematch against the Brooks Bombers.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. It’s also the Dawgs’ first-ever teddy bear toss.

The Gulls travel to Edmonton Saturday night to take on the Prospects.

The Dawgs also had eight players named to the WCBL all-star squad Friday, including pitchers Garrett Maloney, Seth Thompson, and Chase Tucker, catcher Logan Grant, outfielders Tucker Zdunich and Barry Eiseman, and infielders Brendan Luther and Connor Crowson.

The WCBL all-star game will be held in Okotoks on Saturday, July 20. There will be a home run derby at 5 p.m., followed by the game at 7:05 p.m.

For tickets, go here.