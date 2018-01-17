The Gang Suppression Team arrested a man in a southwest Calgary restaurant on the weekend after officers found a loaded handgun in the seat he was sitting in.

Officers entered a restaurant in the 2400 block of 4 Street S.W. just after midnight on Sunday and asked to speak to one of the patrons who was at a table with a group of people.

When the man moved away from the table, police found a handgun on his seat.

Investigators determined that the Browning 1911 .22-caliber handgun was reported stolen from Golden, B.C.

Tommy Tran Nguyen, 28, of Chestermere, is charged with carrying a firearm in a careless manner, carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, possession of restricted/prohibited firearm with ammunition, possession of a weapon obtained by crime and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The Gang Suppression Team did walk-throughs at 2,349 licenced premises in 2017 and removed people from the businesses on 162 occasions.