Chestermere welcomes 6 more firefighters as population grows

Chestermere has announced six more firefighters are joining the local fire department, including the city's first two full-time female firefighters.

In a Tuesday news release, the City of Chestermere explained that council members are working to ensure firefighters, peace officers and RCMP expand as needed to keep up with the city's growth.

"Adding these brave men and women to our team increases staffing levels around the clock and gives Chestermere Fire Services the ability to handle various calls quicker and more efficiently," the city said.

The boost to the fire department's staffing levels will let crews handle two calls at a time and be better prepared for larger-scale fires.

"I am truly excited to have this group join Fire Chief Coutts and the rest of our exceptional first responders," said Mayor Jeff Colvin.

"I have no doubt our city is in good, capable hands, and look forward to advancing our goal of protecting this vibrant, growing city."