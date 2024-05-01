Trafficking charges laid after several types of drugs seized from Drumheller, Alta. home

A man is facing drug trafficking charges after RCMP members seized several kinds of drugs from a home in Drumheller, Alta. on Tuesday.

Police executed a search warrant at a residence in the 200 block of South Rail Way Avenue in Drumheller around 5 p.m., according to a Wednesday news release.

Drugs, including cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine and morphine; four cell phones, unstamped illegal tobacco and $1,875 were seized from the home.

A suspect was then located and arrested safely at the nearby Dinosaur Trail Golf and Country Club.

Police determined the suspect was bound by a release order and was already on a conditional sentence order related to drug trafficking.

As a result, a 54-year-old man from Drumheller was charged with:

Possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking;

Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking;

Possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking;

Possession of morphine for the purpose of trafficking;

Possession of proceeds of crime;

Breach of release order, two counts; and

Breach of his conditional sentence order.

He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Siksika Nation on May 2 for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information about these offences is asked to contact Drumheller RCMP at (403) 823-7590 or contact a local police service.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online or through the P3 Tips app.