Child in serious condition after collision in northeast Calgary
An investigation is underway following a Saturday night collision in northeast Calgary that resulted in serious injuries to a child.
At about 7:10 p.m., police were called to the 6800 block of Temple Drive N.E. for reports of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian.
Police believe that a six-year old was on the north side of the road, where there were parked cars along the road.
At that time, a Ford Expedition driven by a woman in her 30s was travelling west on Temple Drive N.E. The child crossed between two parked vehicles and into the road, and into the path of the Expedition, where it was hit by the front right corner of the vehicle.
The child was transported to hospital with serious injuries. The driver wasn't injured and stayed on scene. Speed, alcohol and drugs aren't considered factors in the collision.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.
