Child in serious condition after collision in northeast Calgary

A 6-year-old child is in hospital after being hit by a vehicle Saturday night in northeast Calgary A 6-year-old child is in hospital after being hit by a vehicle Saturday night in northeast Calgary

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Civil rights groups warn tourists about Florida in wake of 'hostile' laws

The NAACP over the weekend issued a travel advisory for Florida, joining two other civil rights groups in warning potential tourists that recent laws and policies championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida lawmakers are 'openly hostile toward African Americans, people of colour and LGBTQ+ individuals.'

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina