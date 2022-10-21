Chilling! Olympic Oval transforms into haunted maze, offers spooky skate

The Olympic Oval at the University of Calgary will be changing from a speed-skating facility to an haunted house ahead of Halloween.

On Oct. 26, the site will be host to Oval After Dark, transforming the Oval's Room 54 and surrounding catacombs into a maze of horror, thrills and chills.

The immersive haunted experience, which is not recommended for anyone under 16, is open to everyone – not just university staff and students.

The event runs from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., and admission is $5.

Or, if you're interested in skating, you can enjoy a spooky experience on the dimly lit, eerieand ominous ice.

Admission to the scary skate will be $7 or free if you have a university ID card.

Skate rentals are $7 and helmet rentals are $2.50

All proceeds go to the Olympic Oval Athlete Bursary Fund.

The university says in 2021, over 1,000 people attended Oval After Dark.

For more information on the event you can visit the Olympic Oval's website.