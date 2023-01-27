Chinook Blast, High Performance Rodeo: What's On in Calgary, Jan. 27-29
DJD, Old/New/Borrowed/Blue: Does dance make you anxious? Worried that you won't get it? It's too hard to understand. There's no words. It's weird. Well, maybe the cure for all of those feelings is Old/New/Borrowed/Blue, the latest show from Decidedly Jazz Danceworks. The Calgary company, which has been creating vibrant, imaginative work for close to four decades now, creates dance that's smart, sure, but also sexy, funny and irresistible. It pays homage to its cultural origins, sings the blues and sometimes, such as in Habanera, a wonderful new piece choreographed by company member Sarisa F. de Toledo, transforms DJD's gorgeous dance theatre into a Havana-infused hot spot – in January. You'll come out of Old/New/Borrowed/Blue, which is a sampler of DJD and U of C guest artists' new work, feeling energized and not the slightest bit anxious at all. Part of the 2023 High Performance Rodeo, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m.
Chinook Blast: At 6 p.m., Olympic Plaza will shake off the blizzard that's turned into Calgary's snowiest day of the winter for the kickoff concert of Chinook Blast. Sunglaciers, K-Riz and The Rondel Roberts Band will light up the RISE UP Stage at Olympic Plaza. Presented by the Big Winter Classic, Calgary Folk Festival and Ethnik Festivals.
Chinook Blast kicks off Friday at 6 p.m. with a free concert at Olympic Plaza
Alejandro Escovedo: At the Grand, Friday at 7:30 p.m. Criss-crossing between punk, roots rock and alt-country, Escovedo has worked with everyone from John Cale to Bruce Springsteen. He's an American rock-and-roller in all the very best ways. Part of High Performance Rodeo. Tickets sound scarce.
Alejandro Escovedo performs as part of the High Performance Rodeo Friday at the Grand Theatre
Pochsy IV, High Performance Rodeo: Karen Hines is back with a dark comedy that tells the story of a Pochsy, a woman who works as a mercury packer. Hines is a frequently hilarious spinner of urban yarns, and a true Calgary theatrical treasure. Part of High Performance Rodeo, shows at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday night.
Milpa: A new Mexican restaurant opened on 17th Avenue. Featuring eats by Elia Herrera, who has been featured on Top Chef Canada and Top Chef Mexico, Milpa is a small-plates restaurant and cocktail bar inspired by Herrera's upbringing in Cordoba, Veracruz, Mexico. Think Panuchos (stuffed tortillas topped with cochinita pibil), Pascadillas (fried fish taco apps), Vegan Coconut Ceviche and glorious, authentic Guacamole. Skip the mess at the airport, go straight to Milpa and enjoy a Mexican staycation.
Sport Festival,Olympic Plaza: Saturday and Sunday, Sport Calgary will be at the rink at Olympic Plaza, offering demonstrations of a variety of winter sports. Think speed skating, synchronized skating, curling, Nordic walking, adult figure skating and from 4 p.m. – 5 p.m., free lessons in how to skate.
Sport Calgary is hosting a sports event at Olympic Plaza Saturday and Sunday
