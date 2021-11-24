Chinook wind arrives in Calgary Thursday

CALGARY -

Today marks my last time writing the article for you during CTV Morning Live! Tomorrow I'll be shadowing the new CTV Morning Live weather anchor, so I'll be here in the background doing the writing, all the same. Still, it's been a slice writing these between morning weather hits.

My buddy’s last day hanging out with us on @CTVMorningYYC. He’ll be missed! (Fun fact… his suit today is the first he ever wore on a morning show!) #fullcircle @CTVStanfield 🥲 pic.twitter.com/yCRxujocWa — Jefferson Humphreys (@CTVJefferson) November 24, 2021

As part of this transition to CTV News at 5 & 6, I'll still bring you morning articles. I look forward to seeing you on the other side!

For today, we're in the exit region of a high pressure ridge. While the northwesterly wind coming in isn't exactly warm, we're still going to get a high just above seasonal, thanks to some southwesterly breezes near the surface.

Once again, the B.C. coastline is getting hammered today. Another atmospheric river is pressing in, with 50-80 mm slated to drop on Metro Vancouver. The B,C, interior communities are largely spared from this shower activity, thankfully, but we'll watch for some snow showers driving inland and hitting the windward side of the Rockies. What does that mean for the lee side?

Probably a chinook. Our temperatures on the five-day will reflect that Thursday and again Friday. Saturday, a wave of cooler air briefly levels us out, but it's battling all that heat energy from the chinook. Carbon-copy your conditions today. That's Saturday.

Sunday, carbon-copy the Thursday forecast; another wave of west wind, though we may dodge out from another chinook there, so expectations are tempered.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST

Today:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 3 C

Evening: cloudy periods, low -1 C

Thursday:

Partly cloudy, chinook-derived west wind (40-50 km/h)

Daytime high: 11 C

Evening: some cloud, low 1

Friday:

Partly cloudy, southwest wind

Daytime high: 10 C

Evening: some cloud, low -6

Saturday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 3 C

Evening: cloudy periods, low 0 C

Sunday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 9 C

Evening: cloudy periods, low 0 C

Tobin has a lovely view outside of his workshop! He took this yesterday morning:

And photographer Matt Melnyk sent us some macro-pics of snowflakes! Nifty!

