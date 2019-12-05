CALGARY -- Christmas tree growers are warning about a shortage this year.

Around 65 per cent of trees grown in Canada stay here, while the rest are shipped all over the world.

The problem is that trees being purchased in 2019 were planted 10 years ago.

Shirley Brennan is the president of the Canadian Christmas Tree Growers Association and said that in 2008 there was a recession and many farmers didn’t lease more land, or planted a smaller crop.

“The B.C. area has a shortage because they import from Washington State, and Washington State has had a severe shortage,” said Brennan.

Mother Nature also contributed to the shortfall seen today across North America. Drought, frost and forest fires all impact trees grown for the holiday season.

Some Christmas tree lots have seen their orders reduced by upward of 20 per cent this season and that could mean higher prices if demand outstrips supply.

Out of 2.3 million trees that are shipped worldwide, 1.9 million go to the U.S.

But Brennan says it’s not all bad news.

“We have a really active role on the international stage and that is important for all of Canada, so although this is a little bit of a setback, it’s not long-term," she said.